Bengaluru: Two arrested for alleged molestation attempt  

Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged bid to molest a woman while she was returning home from a gym recently, police said. The arrest comes nine days after the incident in which the two motorcycle-borne men followed the victim and pulled her T-shirt at which she screamed for help, forcing them to flee in panic after seeing some people.

Police gave the names of the accused as Nanda and Amin, adding they have a previous “criminal history.” The two-wheeler used by the culprits has been recovered, they said. The incident happened on January 4 and police had registered a case under section 354 of the IPC relating to assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty.

This case had come as another shocker in Bengaluru where public anxiety and anger had prevailed over such incidents, raising concerns about women’s safety in the country’s IT hub. In incidents in the first week of January, a woman was groped and assaulted by two scooter-borne men near her house in Kammanahalli on New Year’s eve. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

On New Year’s eve, several women were allegedly molested and groped on MG Road and Brigade Road where the revellers had gathered, despite the presence of more than 1,500 police personnel, an incident that led to a national outrage.