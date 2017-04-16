Bengaluru: TV CEO held for extortion

Police on Friday arrested the chief executive officer (CEO) of a Kannada news channel on charges of alleged blackmailing and extortion following a complaint filed by a local businessman.

Lakshmiprasad Vajapai, 42, had allegedly demanded Rs10 crore from the businessman for not airing a negative news about him after the channel had telecast a small episode to force negotiations.

Police raided the premises of Janashree news channel on Friday, shortly after the businessman paid Vajapai the first installment of the money. Police also arrested an associate of the CEO, who has been identified as Mithun. Police said that Mithun had received the money from the businessman.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East) Hemanth Nimbalkar said that there were three similar cases filed against Vajapai in the city. One case was registered at the Commercial Street police station for extortion of Rs 10 crore and jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from a businessman. In another case of blackmailing, registered at Mahalakshmipuram police station on March 22, the same modus operandi was adopted by Vajapai, police said, adding that Vajapai would broadcast negative content about people and then blackmail them.

