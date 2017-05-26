Bengaluru: Three Pakistanis held for ‘illegally’ entering India

The accused have been identified as Khasif Shamshuddin (30), Kiron Gulam Ali (25) and Sameera Abdul Rehman (25) of Karachi (Representational) The accused have been identified as Khasif Shamshuddin (30), Kiron Gulam Ali (25) and Sameera Abdul Rehman (25) of Karachi (Representational)

THE BENGALURU police arrested three Pakistani nationals on Wednesday night from Kumaraswamy Layout in South Bengaluru for “illegally entering India and staying here for nearly eight months”. A man from Kerala was also arrested for allegedly facilitating their entry.

The accused have been identified as Khasif Shamshuddin (30), Kiron Gulam Ali (25) and Sameera Abdul Rehman (25) of Karachi and 30-year-old Mohammed Sihad of Kerala.

Praveen Sood, Bengaluru city police commissioner, said a case has been registered against the three Pakistani nationals under The Passport Act, The Foreigners’ Act while the Kerala youth has been arrested for helping them enter the country illegally.

“We found that Sameera’s parents were against her union with Sihad and parents of the couple — Khasif Shamshuddin and Kiron Gulam Ali — were also opposing their marriage. In order to be with their partners, the three came to Bengaluru,” Sood said. Further probe is underway.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now