Bengaluru: Three arrested for assaulting youth from Mizoram

Police recently arrested three members of a family, including an 80-year-old man and his 56-year-old son, for allegedly assaulting a youth from Mizoram over a dispute on the parking of vehicles in a residential area in east Bengaluru. The accused have been identified as Clifford Wilson (80), a retired Chief Security Officer with ITC, his son Carlton Wilson (56), a retired school principal and the son’s wife, Lynn Wilson (54), an assistant manager with a private bank.

The incident occurred around 2 am on December 26 and was brought to light on January 6 by a co-ordinator for a local association for students from Northeast , Dr Reena Ralta, police said. They said a quarrel broke out between the student from Mizoram, who lived as a paying guest, and the locals over the issue of students parking motorcycles on the street in a disorderly manner. Clifford Wilson and Carlton Wilson allegedly assaulted the youth. The assault was captured on a mobile phone camera by a friend of the victim.