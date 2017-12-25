Bengaluru techie missing for five days, had gone to meet prospective car buyer via OLX

Kumar Ajitabh hails from Patna and works at British Telecom. (Source: Twitter) Kumar Ajitabh hails from Patna and works at British Telecom. (Source: Twitter)

A 29-year-old Bengaluru software engineer has been missing since last Monday after he had gone to meet a prospective buyer of his car that he had listed on an online marketplace, PTI has reported.

Kumar Ajitabh, who hails from Patna and works at British Telecom, had listed his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on OLX and had gone out on December 18 around 6.30 pm after he received a call from a prospective buyer, his friends said. But Ajitabh never returned and his car has also not been traced. Ajitabh’s friends suspect foul play by the person who called him on Monday.

PTI has quoted police as saying that Ajitabh’s WhatsApp was active till 7.10 pm on Monday after which his phone was switched off. His last location was traced at Gunjur near Whitefield on the outskirts of the city. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the area and nearby toll plazas as well.

The information put out by Ajitabh’s father (Source: Twitter) The information put out by Ajitabh’s father (Source: Twitter)

The 29-year-old moved to Bengaluru in 2010 and since then he has been staying with his childhood friend Ravi in Whitefield. Ajitabh reportedly wanted to sell his car to fund his studies after he got through an executive MBA programme at Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and was about to move from the city. The techie had quoted a price of 11.8 lakh for the vehicle, which he had bought in 2017.

“He had got through for an executive MBA program at IIM. He had to pay around Rs 5 lakh by the 20th and we guess that’s why he had put up his car for sale to fund his fee. When he left home, he was in casual wear and didn’t tell anyone where he was going,” news reports quoted Ravi as saying.

Meanwhile, the engineer’s family and friends have started a social media campaign with hashtag #FindAjitabh. Ajitabh’s father has uploaded a detailed information regarding his son and asked people to pass on the information. The report mentions Ajitabh as being of fair complexion and medium build. Ajitabh was wearing black jeans and a green check shirt, the report says. Most of the techie’s friends have requested Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take up the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd