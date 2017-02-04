Bengaluru school principal held for ‘sexual harassment’

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

An award-winning teacher and principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru was arrested this week on charges of sexual harassment of students and was later released on bail. After the registration of an FIR on January 30 based on the statement of a student from the school, Kumar Thakur, 48, was arrested in Central Bengaluru on January 31 and was released on bail the next day, police said.

“We arrested the accused on January 31 but he managed to obtain bail on February 1. Police have booked him for molestation and under several sections of the POCSO Act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central division) Chandragupta said.

The alleged incident of sexual harassment of students came to light on January 14 when the Bangalore Childline, run by nodal agency Child Rights Trust, received a call from a staff member at the school who complained about the alleged sexual abuse of many girl students by Kumar. After the matter was reported to the police on January 26, a case was registered on the basis of a girl’s statement during the preliminary inquiry into the allegations.