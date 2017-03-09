Bengaluru: Rape accused out on bail attacks two women living in PGs

Police suspected Shivarama Reddy to be the attacker after receiving description of the attacker by the two women. (Source: NDTV) Police suspected Shivarama Reddy to be the attacker after receiving description of the attacker by the two women. (Source: NDTV)

Bengaluru Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who, in 2014 was arrested for rape and given bail a year later, NDTV reported. Police suspect that around last week, Shivarama Reddy raped two women who live in hostels in Bengaluru.

According to NDTV, a 23-year-old woman reported to the police that she was raped at knife-point at her paying-guest accommodation by a man. Three days later, another woman, who lives in another hostel in the same area, said that a man had robbed and sexually assaulted her, NDTV reported.

On getting the description of their attacker from the women, police soon suspected him to be Shivarama Reddy. “When we showed his photo, there was a positive identification,” a senior police officer was quoted by NDTV.

According to NDTV, Reddy attacked the police team that tried to arrest him on Tuesday. He reportedly attacked them with a knife injuring three policemen. The police then opened fire at Reddy near Bengaluru’s Marathahalli Outer Ring Road, injuring him in the leg before he could be arrested, NDTV reported.

According to NDTV, Reddy originally belongs to Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district and has lived in and around Bengaluru for the last 15 years.

Police said that Reddy has targeted single women living in Bengaluru’s PG accommodation or hostels, NDTV reported.

He was arrested in August 2014 and four police cases were filed against him for alleged rape, sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman. According to NDTV, he stayed in jail for only a year before being given bail.

The Bengaluru police told NDTV that this time they had evidence for a water-tight case.

