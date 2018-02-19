Bengaluru pub brawl: Congress MLA Haris’ son surrenders

Mohammed Nalapad, accused of allegedly thrashing a man in a pub in Bengaluru’s UB City, surrenders on Monday (ANI twitter) Mohammed Nalapad, accused of allegedly thrashing a man in a pub in Bengaluru’s UB City, surrenders on Monday (ANI twitter)

Karnataka Youth Congress general secretary Mohammed Nalapad, who is accused of assaulting a man in a Bengaluru pub, surrendered before police on Monday. Son of Congress MLA NA Haris, 30-year-old Nalapad allegedly attacked a youth along with his friends at a pub in UB City Mall on Saturday night. With the elections just around the corner, the Congress took moved swiftly and removed Nalapad from the party for six years.

The victim, Vidwat, 28, who was injured in the brawl, is undergoing treatment at Mallya Hospital. Nalapad and his friends are also accused of visting the victim in the hospital and threatening him and his friends against lodging a police complaint.

An FIR was later registered against Nalapad and ten others in connection with the assault. In the past too, Nalapad and his associates were allegedly involved in a pub brawl in his father’s Shanthinagar constituency but no police complaint was lodged at the time.

Soon after the incident, Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao wrote on Twitter: “Ghastly incident..nobody is above law..police have to take strict action and arrest all concerned, who so ever they may be. Also Mohammed Haris Nalapad will be expelled from the Congress party for his involvement in this terrible act. Condemn in the strongest words.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the law must take its course and the police must bring to book whoever is guilty. “Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are,” Siddaramaiah said.

Saturday’s brawl allegedly began following an argument over infringement of space in a crowded area in the pub. Nalapad allegedly objected to Vidwat, who came to the pub in a leg cast, taking up space to stretch his injured foot. This led to a heated argument and then Nalapad allegedly called his associates to the mall and assaulted the victim.

