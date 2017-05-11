Bengaluru: Police arrests former corporator V Nagaraj

The Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested former corporator V Nagaraj, who was absconding since raid in his office and residence, which led to recovery of Rs 14.8 crore in old currency notes.

Nagaraj alias Bomb Naga and his two sons were arrested from Arcot area in Thiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.

Nagaraj was absconding since April 14 when a large sum of demonetised currency was recovered from his possession.

A police team, led by ACP Ravikumar tracked him and nabbed him nearly after a month of chase.

