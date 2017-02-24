Bengaluru: Playschool supervisor ‘abused’ six more children

A Bengaluru playschool supervisor, who was arrested last week for allegedly molesting a three-year-old child, has been accused of abusing six more children. Since Manjunath’s arrest on February 18, parents of six other girls and boys have accused him of assaulting their children, police said.

“After the first complaint, several people approached the police station with petitions against Manjunath and the school management on the basis of statements given by their children,’’ said a police source. “Initially, the jurisdictional police refused to register cases but separate FIRs were registered after Police Commissioner Praveen Sood intervened.’’

The police have registered six more FIRs against Manjunath and the school management. They searched Manjunath’s house on Thursday and recovered CDs, a pen drive and other material. Manjunath, who was tasked with taking children to toilet and changing their clothes, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and remanded in 15-day judicial custody.

School’s principal Veena S and another official, J Kingston, were arrested on Monday. They were later released on bail.