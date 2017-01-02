Bengaluru molestation remark: NCW chief says Karnataka HM should resign

National Women Commission chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) National Women Commission chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Taking strong exception to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s remarks that youngsters’ “western ways” were reason behind the incident of mass molestation in Bengaluru on the New Year Eve, NCW chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam on Monday sought his resignation and apology to the women of the country. The National Commission for Women chairperson also demanded the Minister should apologise to the women of the country for making such remarks.

“Such remarks from the Home Minister is unacceptable and regrettable. I want to ask this Minister are Indian men so pathetic and weak that when they see a woman in Western clothes on a day of revelry, they get out of control?

“When will the Indian men learn to respect women? The Minister should apologise to the women of the country and resign,” Kumaramangalam said.

Reacting to Police’s claims that there are no official complaints of molestation, the NCW chief said pictorial information is enough for them to take action. “There is enough proof in terms of pictorial information. They can take action regardless of whether an FIR was lodged.

“If there were 1,500 policemen and still they could not prevent such incidents, well then it’s a very sorry state of affairs and police do not deserve to be the police if they can’t protect women,” she said.

Kumaramangalam further informed the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and has written to the DGP, City police Commissioner and Home Minister seeking a reply on what action has been taken immediately.

“We have decided that if the reply is unsatisfactory, we will send a team to do enquiry to find out why the police has not suo motu taken cognisance of what has happened,” she said.

Defending the state police over the matter, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameswara said that such incidents “happen” at “such events”.

“Unfortunately, what is happening is that on days like New Years, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, or MG road, a large number of youngsters gather. And youngsters were almost like westerners. They tried to copy the westerners, not only in their mindset but even in their dressing. So some disturbance, some girls are harassed, these kind of things do happen,” he added.

He also added one cannot “force people to dress like Kannadigas.”