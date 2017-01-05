Bengaluru molestation case: Police identify main attacker, arrest 4

Screenshot of CCTV footage where the man can be seen approaching the woman on the road. Screenshot of CCTV footage where the man can be seen approaching the woman on the road.

The Bengaluru police Thursday arrested four of the seven persons detained a day earlier in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on New Year’s day in Kammanahalli of the city’s eastern region. Sources said police have also identified the main attacker in the case as Leno, a youth of the same locality who had been stalking the woman for a while.

The attacker, a BCom student in the city, has been placed under arrest with his accomplice Ayyappa, who waited on a scooter while his friend molested and assaulted the young girl around 2.45 am, Sunday on a lonely street where the victim lived. Two others, Raju and Chinnu, who were part of a group of youths stalking the victim and her friend, have also been arrested.

All the accused are residents of east Bengaluru and some had interacted with the victim in different capacities, police sources said. One of the arrested is a courier delivery person and others work at a hotel. The police is likely to arrest two more youths for the sexual assault.

The victim, who is a student hailing from a north-eastern state, has given her statement regarding the incident, sources said. She has not lodged an official complaint with the police fearing for her future.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera at a house near the site of the attack. Police took up the case on Tuesday night after the CCTV footage was provided by a resident Prashant Francis.

