Bengaluru mass molestation: No evidence yet, cops appeal to people to report attacks

Police have been unable to gather evidence or file a case in connection with the alleged mass molestation of women in Bengaluru’s central business district on New Year’s Eve. The police are analysing video footage for evidence and asking people to report attacks to act against the culprits. The new commissioner of Bengaluru city, Praveen Sood, who was appointed along with a new team of officers on December 31, has issued multiple requests to people to report molestations.

“If we are given coordinates of any lady molested on 31st at M G Rd, we the police will visit her and take appropriate action without delay,” the commissioner tweeted on Tuesday. “Even without a complainant if police finds credible evidence of molestation a case will be registered suo motto without waiting (sic),” said another tweet.

Policewomen, who were pictured in the media helping women amid the crowds, have said that no incidents of molestation were reported to them.

Many girls, who anonymously reported being groped and attacked, have said that they could not see the faces of the perpetrators.

“Media reports suggest several molestation incidents occurred. We have not found evidence to support the allegations. No one has complained about the incidents. We are still studying CCTV footage. We have asked media houses to provide evidence,” new Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Malini Krishnamurthy said. “Our officers would not have spared anyone caught misbehaving with women that day,” she added.