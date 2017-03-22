Video shows man stealing women’s innerwear from college hostel

Man enters college hostel in Bengaluru, flees with women’s innerwear. (ANI) Man enters college hostel in Bengaluru, flees with women’s innerwear. (ANI)

A video leaked from a college hostel in Bengaluru on Wednesday showed a man breaking into the premises to steal women’s innerwear. The video, available on the Twitter handle of news agency ANI, shows the man entering the college premises at night, sneaking up on the terrace and walking in soft strides to avoid making noise. The man is then seen stealing the innerwear from a clothesline and fleeing the site.

According to a report in the Times of India newspaper, the incident occurred in the hostel of Maharani’s Arts Commerce and Management College for Women in Bengaluru. The report also said that officials have filed a police complaint regarding the incident. “He is a psycho youth. He jumps through the wall during midnight hours.We had lodged a complaint in the police station,” Prinicipal of the College R Shantakumari was quoted by news agency. One of the students also reportedly said that the thief has stolen at least a dozen innerwear.

