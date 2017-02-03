Bengaluru: KV principal held for sexually abusing girl students, women staff

The principal, Kumar Thakur, was arrested at his school and produced before a city court which remanded him in judicial custody. (Representational image) The principal, Kumar Thakur, was arrested at his school and produced before a city court which remanded him in judicial custody. (Representational image)

A principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya school has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing and harassing girl students and women staff, police said on Friday. “We arrested the principal on January 31 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually abusing and harassing girl students and the women staff of Kendriya Vidayala school situated at Sadashiv Nagar,” DCP (Central) Chandragupta told PTI in Bengaluru.

The principal, Kumar Thakur, was arrested at his school and produced before a city court which remanded him in judicial custody. The accused principal had sought bail and now is out on bail, the official said. Police arrested Thakur after receiving a letter written by Vasudeva Sharma, who is Nodal Director of Bangalore Childline Nodal Centre, a Child Rights Trust.

Sharma in his letter alleged that the principal was sexually abusing and harassing girl students, particularly of class X and XII standard over a three year period. The complainant also alleged that the principal was sending messages to girl students on WhatsApp that were personal in nature. Listing instances, Sharma also alleged that the women staff also reported that Thakur had sexually harassed them, especially the younger women, showing obscene pictures and making statements with sexual innuendos.

He also alleged that Thakur used his authority and power to punish staff who questioned him, or dared to disobey. “At this point of time, the teachers wish to remain anonymous for the fear of being targeted but they have expressed their intention to fully cooperate with all efforts to secure justice,” Sharma said in his letter to police.