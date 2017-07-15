Bengaluru jail irregularities: CM notice asks cop to avoid media remarks

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Home portfolio, said in Mysuru on Friday, “I have issued a notice to Roopa for her repeated appearance before the media in violation of service rules. I have ordered a high-level inquiry into the allegations and will take action once the committee submits its report.” (File) Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Home portfolio, said in Mysuru on Friday, “I have issued a notice to Roopa for her repeated appearance before the media in violation of service rules. I have ordered a high-level inquiry into the allegations and will take action once the committee submits its report.” (File)

Days after she alleged corruption and mismanagement in Bengaluru Central jail, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has issued a notice to DIG (prisons) D Roopa, asking her not to comment on the matter before the media.

One of Roopa’s allegations was that AIADMK leader Sasikala was receiving VIP treatment at the prison for a bribe of Rs 2 crore. The CM ordered a probe into the allegations Thursday. The inquiry team, headed by former state home secretary Vinay Kumar, has been given one-month’s time by the CM to complete the probe.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Home portfolio, said in Mysuru on Friday, “I have issued a notice to Roopa for her repeated appearance before the media in violation of service rules. I have ordered a high-level inquiry into the allegations and will take action once the committee submits its report.”

“I welcome the reporting of corruption in the system, but Roopa is going to the media before raising it in the police department. It’s not fair,” the CM said. Roopa, who was recently appointed DIG (prisons) has submitted a report to DGP (prisons) H N Sathyanarayana Rao, alleging that she had heard rumors that the DGP was paid Rs 2 crore to ensure that Sasikala receives VIP treatment. Rao has said the allegations are baseless.

In her report submitted on July 12, Roopa also alleged that special favours were granted to stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi in the prison.

