Bengaluru 2005 terror attack case: Gujarat ATS arrests suspect in Tripura

A retired professor was killed and four others were seriously injured in the attack. (file photo) A retired professor was killed and four others were seriously injured in the attack. (file photo)

The Gujarat Anti Terror Squad on Friday picked up a suspect from Tripura in connection with the 2005 terror attack at Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The ATS identified the terror suspect as Habib Miya. A retired professor was killed and four others were seriously injured in the attack. Eyewitness accounts claimed that it was carried out by a lone gunman, who used an AK-47 and hand grenades. He was driven away in a white ambassador after the attack, according to eyewitnesses.

All metropolitan cities in southern states have been put on high alert in the aftermath of the attack. The attack took place around 7.30 pm when delegates attending the 38th Annual convention of Operation Research Society of India (ORSI). The retired Mathematics professor was identified as M C Puri. The other injured persons have been identified as Dr Pankaj Gupta from Delhi, P Patel, a lab assistant at the Cadila Lab in the IISc campus, and a woman identified only as Sonia, an assistant professor at IIM, Lucknow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd