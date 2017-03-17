Bengaluru: Four women killed as train rams into ambulance at unmanned level crossing

A family member with a newborn baby who survived the accident. (Express photo) A family member with a newborn baby who survived the accident. (Express photo)

Four women including the mother of a newborn were killed on Thursday night when a train rammed into an ambulance at an unmanned level crossing at Mannekote-Talaka road near Challakere in the Chitradurga district in central Karnataka. The Chitradurga district police said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm when few patients from the Talaka government hospital were being transported to their villages in an ambulance from the hospital.

The mishap occurred because the ambulance driver miscalculated the speed the train was traveling at and tried to squeeze through the crossing even after seeing the approaching train, the additional Superintendent of Police (Chitradurga) Parashuram said. The train hit the rear end of the ambulance and toppled it into a ditch.

“Three women Gangamma, 30, the mother of a newborn baby, Kadaramma aka Lakshmi, 50, and another 65-year old unidentified woman were killed at the spot. Another women succumbed at the Challakere hospital. There were five women and a baby travelling in the ambulance with the driver Shiva Reddy who was injured, ” police said.

The newborn child is among the three survivors from the accident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now