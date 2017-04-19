Bengaluru: Ex-French diplomat Pascal Mazurier, accused of raping 3-year-old daughter, acquitted

Pascal Mazurier was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in October 2012. Pascal Mazurier was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in October 2012.

Former French diplomat Pascal Mazurier has been acquitted by a Bengaluru court. He was accused of raping his three-year-old old daughter.

In June 2012, the Bengaluru olice had registered a case of rape against Mazurier, who was then the Head of Chancery in the Consulate of France, Bangalore.

In October that year, the Karnataka High Court granted bail to Mazurier, saying no prima facie case had been made out against him. The court had then also said that a DNA report fromt he Forensic Science Laboratory in Bangalore did not, prima facie, indicate rape.

Mazurier was accused of raping his daughter, then three, by his wife Suja Jones. Jones approached the police after taking help of an NGO. She said she got to know that Mazurier was allegedly sexually abusing the child by her domestic help.

She had also appealed to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as well as External Affairs Minister SM Krishna to intervene in the matter.

