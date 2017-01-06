Bengaluru-Delhi SpiceJet flight suffers hydraulic failure, makes emergency landing

Latest News
SpiceJet plane from Bengaluru lands under emergency conditions at Delhi airport due to technical issue, the airport officials said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2017 10:29 am
A Bengaluru-Delhi Spice Jet flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on Friday, after suffering hydraulic failure. The airport officials confirmed that the 2 hour 50 minutes flight, SG 136, landed under emergency conditions. The SpiceJet plane from Bengaluru lands under emergency conditions at Delhi airport due to a technical issue, the officials said.

“SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a statement said.

“The crew carried out emergency procedure and landed safely in Delhi. All passengers and crew are safe,” the statement added.  More details are awaited on the incident.

