Bengaluru-Delhi SpiceJet flight suffers hydraulic failure, makes emergency landing

Representational image. Representational image.

A Bengaluru-Delhi Spice Jet flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on Friday, after suffering hydraulic failure. The airport officials confirmed that the 2 hour 50 minutes flight, SG 136, landed under emergency conditions. The SpiceJet plane from Bengaluru lands under emergency conditions at Delhi airport due to a technical issue, the officials said.

“SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a statement said.

“The crew carried out emergency procedure and landed safely in Delhi. All passengers and crew are safe,” the statement added. More details are awaited on the incident.

