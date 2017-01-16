Bengaluru: CISF constable shoots self while on duty at Kempegowda International Airport

The exact circumstances of the death are yet to be ascertained. (Representational) The exact circumstances of the death are yet to be ascertained. (Representational)

A 28-year-old constable working with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning using his rifle while he was on duty at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh V Gayakvad, a native of Solapur in Maharashtra. He was deployed with a CISF unit providing security at the KIA over the last one year. On Monday Gayakvad was posted on duty in the seventh watch tower at the KIA when he is suspected to have shot himself with the CISF issued Insas rifle.

The incident came to light at around 9:30 am when a CISF patrol vehicle came near the tower where Gayakvad was on duty. The constable was found lying in a pool of blood with a bullet injury to his head. The CISF patrol team alerted doctors at the airport who rushed to the spot and declared Gayakvad dead. The shooting is suspected to have occurred at around 9 am. Since the tower is more than 20-25 feet tall and located in an open space with the sound of aircraft movement drowning out other sounds, no one reported hearing firing in the tower.

The exact circumstances of the death are yet to be ascertained. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Devanahalli sub-division, N Shivakumar said there was no note found at the scene of death.

Police however said Suresh Gayakvad had reported being depressed over a marital dispute and pending divorce proceedings. He was often on leave to be in court over the divorce proceedings and had expressed unhappiness over the issue to his colleagues, a police official said. The investigation is also looking at whether work pressure or harassment from senior officials played a part in the turn of events, police said.

