Bengaluru: Body of IT officer’s son found, sister’s friend under scanner

The 19-year-old son of an Income Tax officer who was allegedly kidnapped on September 12 has been found murdered on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The victim, Sharath, who was in the second year of a commerce graduate degree programme, had gone missing on September 12 after he was gifted a new motorcycle by his parents. He had set out to show the bike to his friends but never returned.

A video message where he said he had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a Rs 50 lakh ransom was received by his parents over 24 hours after Sharath went missing. The parents had approached the police to find their son. Police investigations have revealed that Sharath was allegedly kidnapped by his sister’s boyfriend Vishal and four of his associates who were known to Sharath.

Police sources said the alleged kidnapper Vishal, 22, had run up debts and conceived a plan with his associates to kidnap the IT officer’s son to collect a ransom to pay off his debts. Sharath is believed to have been killed a couple of days ago and abandoned near Ramohalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

