Bengaluru blasts: Wrap up case in 6 months, Karnataku High Court tells trial court

The Karnataka High Court has directed a trial court in the state to conclude within six months the trial of eight persons accused of carrying out a series of bomb blasts at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 16, 2010 ahead of an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians.

The HC issued the orders following a plea filed by the accused stating that many of them have been languishing in prison since November 2011 when they were arrested from different parts of the country on terror charges. Eight people, including IM leader Yasin Bhatkal, have been charged by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police in connection with blasts.

