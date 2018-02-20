Bengaluru assault case: Cong MLA’s son surrenders, arrested

Minister Ramalinga Reddy with victim Vidwat Loknath Minister Ramalinga Reddy with victim Vidwat Loknath

The son of a Congress MLA, accused of assaulting a youth following a fight at a central Bengaluru night spot, was arrested on Monday after he surrendered at Cubbon Park police station. Mohammed Nalapad (30), son of Congress MLA N A Harris, who represents Shanthinagar seat in Bengaluru, was remanded in police custody for two days.

Mohammed and his five associates were arrested for allegedly assaulting Vidwat Loknath (24), son of a businessman, who is known to the MLA. Mohammed, who has been linked to at least one incident of violence in a pub, is alleged to have assaulted Vidwat, a student, after an incident in UB City Mall.

According to a complaint filed by Vidwat’s friend Praveen Venkatachalaiah (34), he was with Vidwat on the night of February 17 when an altercation broke out between Vidwat and Mohammed. Vidwat had allegedly extended a leg that was in a cast, and the leg obstructed one of the members of Mohammed’s group. After the argument, Mohammed allegedly summoned 10-15 associates who “hit Vidwat mercilessly on his face, head and chest and broke his nose”, states the complaint.

An unconscious Vidwat was taken to hospital. His statement was later recorded on a phone by his friends. “They kept asking me to say sorry for extending my leg and kept hitting me,” said Vidwat. The MLA’s son and his friends came to the hospital and allegedly threatened Vidwat and his friends against going to the police. A friend of Mohammed, identified as Arun Babu, also filed a counter-complaint accusing Vidwat of being drunk and triggering the fight.

Mohammed, who remained elusive on Sunday, with his father insisting that his phone was not reachable, surrendered on Monday. “He contacted his mother last night and said he would surrender. I do not condone what my son did but this fight between young people is being blown out of proportion,” the two-term MLA said.

The Congress expelled Mohammed, who was elected general secretary of Youth Congress last year, from the party for six years. Cubbon Park police inspector Vijay Hadagalli, who is considered to be in the good books of the MLA, was suspended for failing to nab Mohammed on Sunday despite police commissioner T Suneel Kumar giving a deadline.

An advocate for Mohammed alleged that the police were selective in booking the MLA’s son despite the son of a BJP MP, another Congress MLA and sons of film stars being at the scene. Police sources said that though the others were present at the spot, they were not party to the alleged assault. Vidwat is in ICU unit of Mallya Hospital since Sunday.

