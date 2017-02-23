Bengaluru: Arrest of 12 decoits helps police crack murder of retired army officer

The arrest of a 12-member-gang of dacoits also helped investigators crack the mysterious murder case of a retired Indian Air Force officer that occurred in November 2014 on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The retired Air Commodore of the Indian Air Force, Parvez Khokar, 70, was found murdered on November 23, 2014 at his house located in a gated community at the Huskur Gate on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

While police had suspected the murder to be the work of thieves who broke into the house at night, but they were not able track any leads or round-up any suspects in the case up til now.

Khokar was choked to death after he was tied up in a bedroom in the house. His, wife who was asleep when the incident happened, was locked in another bedroom by thieves. The murder was discovered in the morning after Khokar’s wife came out with the help of a maid and the colony’s security guards.

The police got a break through in the case after they nabbed a gang of 12 dacoits this month. During the investigations some of the accused confessed about their involvement in the Khokar murder following a failed robbery attempt at his house in 2014.

The Inspector General of Police (Central range) Seemanth Kumar Singh said five members in the 12-member-gang were actively involved in the Parvez Khokar murder case at the Estate Club Smiley Green Plantation gated community.

The five members have been identified as R Srinivas, M Girish, V Subramani, N Nagaraju and N Satya Narayana. These five gained entry into the house through a door on the terrace with the intent of robbing the couple.

According to the police, after entering the house through the terrace door the R Srinivas, M Girish and V Subramani searched for valuables in two rooms on the first floor and later went down to the ground floor to search two other bedrooms.

The 70- year-old Khokar woke up on hearing sounds came out of his room and confronted the trio and attempted to nab them. But the accused persons caught him, smothered him into silence and later tied him up on a bed and fled from the house, a police officer said.

“We have recovered stolen property worth Rs 1.25 crore including gold and diamond from the accused persons in connection with more than 21 criminal cases. We have also seized a revolver, property documents pertaining to Rs 60 crore that was stolen from a businessman Jubair Ahmed after the arrest of these 12 persons,” IGP Seemath Kumar Singh said.