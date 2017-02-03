Bengaluru: APMC president shot at by unknown assailants

Police at the crime scene where unknown assailants opened fire at APMC president. Police at the crime scene where unknown assailants opened fire at APMC president.

Two assailants on motorcycle reportedly opened fire at Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) president K Srinivas near Kogilu Junction on airport road in Bengaluru on Friday. According to reports, Srinivas and his driver were injured in the firing. The two are reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Srinivas was reportedly returning home from the city when the firing took place. At least six rounds were fired at the car, PTI quoted the police as saying.

Senior police officials, including City Police Chief Praveen Sood and DCP (North-East Bengaluru) P S Harsha,

visited the spot and are overseeing the investigation.

“Two miscreants have fired using firearm. From the preliminary investigation what we have come to know is that

the target was a known person in Nelamangala. We have already contacted the IG central range and have sought for information regarding him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh told PTI.

A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits and the suspected vehicles are being intercepted and checked. Police are learnt to be verifying CCTV footage near the spot to identify the assailants,” he said.

