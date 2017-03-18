Bengaluru: African identified week after his death

A week after an African national died under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru, police have managed to identify him as Ifeanyi Madu (28) of Nigeria on the basis of a soft copy of a passport issued in Madu’s name.

Madu’s body has been lying in a mortuary here for a week, awaiting a post-mortem, since no one has come forward to identify him. The police have claimed that Madu died in a road accident on March 13 while a police team was trying to track down a drug dealer. “We will make efforts to contact his family members,” Renuka K Sukumar, DCP (Traffic), said.

