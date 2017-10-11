Special Coverage
Accenture employee murder: Cops say road rage case, 1 held

Pranay Mishra, a 28-year-old from Odisha, was on his way to his girlfriend’s house early Monday when he was murdered.

A DAY after an employee of IT firm Accenture was stabbed to death in Tavarakere area of southeast Bengaluru, police on Tuesday described the murder as a road rage case and arrested one of the two suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) M B Boralingaiah on Tuesday said it was a road rage case. “A two-wheeler used by the suspects brushed against the victim’s two-wheeler. The victim shouted at the suspects, who were drunk, following which they chased him and attacked him with a knife,” he said.

Mishra was found lying on the road around 4 am by commuters. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Investigations revealed nothing was stolen from Mishra’s possession. “The investigation has shown that the murder occurred over a road accident and that no other issue was involved,” a senior police official said.

The DCP said the arrested suspect was employed as a mechanic with a fire extinguisher firm in the city. “He told us that the murder occurred over a road accident,” a police officer said.

