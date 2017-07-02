Bengaluru: 45-day campaign launched for Indo-Pak peace

Organisers said that the campaign has been designed to provide platforms to enable common people and civil society to demand peace and condemn warmongering without feeling apologetic or guilty. Organisers said that the campaign has been designed to provide platforms to enable common people and civil society to demand peace and condemn warmongering without feeling apologetic or guilty.

A 45-day long “peace now and forever campaign’’ for good ties between India and Pakistan was launched in Bengaluru on Saturday. Simultaneous launches of the civilian peace initiative were held across India’s 22 states and four provinces of Pakistan.

John Devaraj, who sang “aman ke hum rakhwale’’ at the Bengaluru event, said that similar events will be held for 45 days until August 15 at schools, colleges and public places in the city to create awareness about the need for peace. “Nothing can be achieved through conflicts. We need peace. The artists are attempting to instil love in the hearts of people in both nations,’’ he said. “Nobel laureate Malala Yousafazai and Kailash Satyarthi have supported it.’’

Organisers said that the campaign has been designed to provide platforms to enable common people and civil society to demand peace and condemn warmongering without feeling apologetic or guilty. Vinayak Ram, a retired public servant, called such initiatives necessary to build peace.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App