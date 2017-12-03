Bengal’s only arrested ISIS member tries to slit warder’s neck while chanting slogans

Musa was arrested from Biswabharati passenger train in Burdwan on July 2016 while he was on his way home in Birbhum district (File Photo) Musa was arrested from Biswabharati passenger train in Burdwan on July 2016 while he was on his way home in Birbhum district (File Photo)

In a shocking incident, West Bengal’s only Islamic State member on Sunday tried to slit the throat of a warder in Alipore Central correctional home while chanting slogans, sending the jail authorities into a tizzy. The critically injured warder has been admitted in the ICU of a hospital.

Muhammed Mosiuddin alias Musa, who was arrested in 2016 and has been in jail since then, said his attempt to kill the warder was part of his ‘jihad’. State Prisons Minister Ujjal Biswas said the jail officers immediately pinned Musa down and rescued the warder. “He tried to slit the throat of the warder, who was critically injured. He chanted slogans. As you known he belongs to a terrorist group. Jail officers and other inmates brought him down. We will not tolerate such insane activities inside the jail. Security has been enhanced and all necessary steps taken,” Biswas told Indian Express.

According to jail sources, Musa was lodged in a solitary confinement at room number 2 of cell block 13. The victim, Govindo Chandra Dey (45), was tasked to keep Musa under watch. On Sunday, when the senior warder opened the doors of the cell in a routine check-up at 6.30 am, Musa first hit him with a stone in the head and then attempted to kill him

“Musa first hit him on the head with a stone. As the warder fell down, he took out a improvised knife and tried to slit the victim’s throat. Other inmates near nearby cells grabbed him and brought him down. The knife was made inside the jail using a piece of iron. He also had fertilizer in his pocket that he intended to rub on the wound,” said a senior officer of jail department.

The officer said during questioning, Musa said he was planning the attack for some time. “Later, during interrogation Musa stated that he was planning it for some time and wanted to kill the warder as part of his jihad. We have separated him from other inmates. Police has also lodged an FIR against him and investigation is on,” he said.

Musa was arrested from Biswabharati passenger train in Burdwan on July 2016 while he was on his way home in Birbhum district. The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A sword, knife and pistol were seized from him. Incriminating documents, including manual for weapon making, speeches of ISIS leaders were also found in Musa’s possession.

According to the NIA chargesheet (December 2016), Musa was found involved in furthering the terrorist conspiracy of the ISIS in India and Bangladesh and had been in communication with Shafi Armar (IS India in-charge) through social media. Later, he got acquainted with Abu Suleiman, a Bangladesh-based ISIS Leader. Musa and his accomplices also planned ISIS-style beheadings in Bengal. The NIA chargesheet also mentions that Musa planned to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attacks on foreign tourists in Srinagar. He also planned to attack and kill foreigners near the Mother Teresa House at the Ripon Street in Kolkata.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd