Bengali film industry thanks Mamata Banerjee for ‘exemption’ on tickets

The Bengali film industry on Monday thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for bringing down the state’s share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) with regard to cinema tickets from 28 per cent to 9 per cent.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Sunday revised the rates of 66 out of 133 items for which it had received representations, seeking changes to the items originally listed in the four-slab indirect tax structure.

The GST Council has decided on a two-slab structure for cinema tickets, whereby those costing less than Rs 100 would be taxed less at 18 per cent, while those above will attract 28 per cent tax. The Eastern India Motion Pictures’ Association (EIMPA) and Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India opposed the initially-proposed 28 per cent GST tax slab. Coming to their aid, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the state government would, for its part, reduce the state GST rate to nine per cent.

Media and entertainment company Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) was the first to react.

“Thank you Mamata didi and Sir Amit Mitra for waiving state share of GST on Bengali films. It stands at 9 per cent now. Win,” the company said, using its Twitter handle. Following this, actors, directors and music composers posted similar comments on the social media website.

Acknowledging the state government’s support, National Award-winning actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said: “Thanks Didi @MamataOfficial for supporting us and Amit da too… but we need to have a revised GST% for our regional cinema.”

National Award winner Srijit Mukherji tweeted: “Thank you @MamataOfficial and Shri Amit Mitra for the much needed intervention!” Another National Award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly said: “Thank you honourable CM @MamataOfficial and Finance Minister for your endless care to our film industry. Expecting a revise GST% @arunjaitley.”

Director, actor and a member of the EIMPA, Arindam Sil said, “Thanks Didi @MamataOfficial for your all time support.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her gratitude for their support.

“Thank you for appreciating our efforts. @prosenjitbumba, @KGunedited, @srijitspeaketh, @silarindam and all others #GST,” Mamata said on Twitter.

