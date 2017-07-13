Bengal violence: BJP IT cell secretary held for ‘posting’ fake video

Tarun Sengupta, the BJP IT cell in charge in Asansol, West Bengal Tarun Sengupta, the BJP IT cell in charge in Asansol, West Bengal

THE CID on Wednesday arrested Asansol BJP IT cell secretary for allegedly posting a fake video on Facebook. The arrest comes in the wake of the police and CID crackdown on social media to monitor sensitive posts, following the communal clashes in Basirhat which were triggered by an objectionable picture posted on Facebook. Tarun Sengupta had allegedly uploaded a video on April 17 that showed two Muslim IPS officers beating up a Hindu man.

“The BJP IT cell secretary of Asansol was arrested from his residence — Gitanjali Apartment — in Hirpore. He had uploaded a fake video”, ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Sources said Sengupta had also uploaded an image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with the video.

The state BJP reacted strongly to Sengupta’s arrest and said that it is a deliberate attempt to malign the party. “Is the law only for the BJP? He had posted something in April and now somehow the CID searched it. It is a deliberate attempt to malign the image of our party,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

This is the fourth arrest in the state after the police crackdown on social media. Two others, Ahmed Hossain of Kaligunj and Bhabatosh Chatterjee, a resident of Rupnagar, were earlier arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts. On Tuesday, one Satdal Dhara, a resident of Uluberia from Hardwar in Uttarakhand was held for allegedly uploading an objectionable video on Facebook.

Kolkata Police had recently registered two cases against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for sharing pictures of 2002 Gujarat riots and passing them off as instances of violence in Baduria.

