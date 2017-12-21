‘Bengal tops in gender violence despite having woman CM, BJP will put pressure on govt’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express File Photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express File Photo)

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday said West Bengal tops the list in terms of atrocities against women, despite having “a woman chief minister”. Rahatkar was in Kolkata to attend a state executive meeting of the Mahila Morcha unit.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, she said, “National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recently published its reports which showed that West Bengal tops in violence against women. According to its reports, domestic violence is highest here, and the state has a large number of acid attack cases. Out of 283 cases of acid attacks which took place last year, and affected 307 people, 76 cases affecting 83 people were reported from Bengal. The state government has failed to check such attacks.”

The BJP Mahila Morcha chief also slammed the state government for not checking human trafficking. “Bengal shares its border with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. This is why human trafficking is very high here. Of the 8,132 cases last year, Bengal registered 3,579 cases. West Bengal is ruled by a woman chief minister, but her government is insensitive when it comes to dealing with issues concerning women,” Rahatkar said.

According to her, the BJP will intensify its movement against the state government to address these issues and control atrocities against women. State BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee also said that the party would try to field 50 per cent women candidates in next year’s panchayat polls.

