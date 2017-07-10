Bengal: RSS leaders assaulted

A group of RSS activists were allegedly assaulted at Gosaba in Sunderbans on Sunday. Sources said RSS activists, including district Karyavaha (secretary) Sanjay Kumar Sinha, were at the home of one Shantiram Munda in Bipradaspur on the occasion of Guru Purnima when a group of people barged in and dragged Sinha out with two others, Prasenjit Mondol and Parimal Dolui.

They were taken to a desolate place and assaulted, they alleged. “They tried to abduct us, but we were rescued by police. We will lodge a complaint,” said Dolui. Police refused to comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App