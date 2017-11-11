Bengal reeling under dengue, CM busy with film festivals: Mukul Roy

Actors Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the film festival in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo/Subham Dutta) Actors Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the film festival in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo/Subham Dutta)

Mukul Roy, the founding member of Trinamool Congress who recently joined the BJP, on Friday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a host of issues, ranging from the Saradha scam to the dengue outbreak in the state. Speaking at a rally in Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata in his first public meeting after joining BJP, Roy alleged that Mamata met Saradha Group chairman Sudipto Sen several times and added that Sen had agreed to invest Rs 840 crore in several sectors. He further alleged that Biswa Bangla, a state government entity, is actually “owned” by Mamata’s nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The Trinamool leadership and the state government were quick to call the allegations baseless.

Roy said, “Everyone asked me why I left Trinamool. I answer today. Mamata Banerjee has changed. The promises which were made to the people before coming to power were not kept. I was present at the meeting in Delo Bunglow (in Kalimpong) with Kunal Ghosh (suspended Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP) when she met Sudipto Sen. That was not the only time. She met Sen several times, including at a Bengali newspaper’s office and at the residence of Suvaprassanna (renowned painter known to be close to Mamata). Sen agreed to invest Rs 840 crore in media, tourism and buying ambulances.”

“At a time the state is reeling under dengue and the disease has claimed the lives of 81 to 100 people, the CM is busy with cultural events and in celebrating film festivals. Late CM Jyoti Basu took summer vacations to London. Our CM now is doing the same. She and her cronies, including journalists, travel abroad frequently. But not one industrialist has come to Bengal,” said Roy.

Waving a bunch of papers in the air, Roy said, “Recently, we saw World Cup football in Kolkata sponsored by Biswa Bangla. Biswa Bangla is not a government entity. It is a company owned by Abhishek Banerjee. In Trinamool, all hoardings, pamphlets and banners are printed by a company owned by Abhishek. He also owns party mouthpiece Jago Bangla. I have papers to prove it.”

He added that Trinamool “has turned into a private limited company”.

Roy also alleged that a popular Durga Puja committee headed by Trinamool secretary general and state education minister Partha Chatterjee had chit fund companies as its corporate sponsors.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh and BJP general secretary in charge of Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya were present at the meeting.

The West Bengal CM, who was attending opening ceremony of Kolkata Film Festival, said in her address that she travels abroad once a year to bring business into the state. “Recently, we went to United Nations because Bengal won an award. If I had refused, I would have insulted Bengal. Some narrow-minded people are raising questions. Why should we not celebrate film festival, Durga Puja or Kali Puja?” she said.

Reacting to Roy’s allegations, state home secretary Atri Bhattacharya said, “The Biswa Bangla brand and logo were designed by Mamata Banerjee who allowed the West Bengal government to use it for public purpose. It is registered with the government. The allegations are false and baseless.”

TMC secretary general Chatterjee said at a press meet, “He (Mukul) wants cheap publicity. We allow youths to come in the party leadership. He did not want. There were several allegations against him. People who betray and lie are thrown into garbage by the people of Bengal. The government has reacted on Biswa Bangla. As for Jago Bangla, everyone is aware how Mamata Banerjee started it with her own money and who are on its advisory board. Everything he said is baseless. Let there be an investigation.”

