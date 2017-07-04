West Bengal Raj Bhawan converted into ‘RSS Shaakha’: Derek O’Brien

TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien (Express Photo) TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien (Express Photo)

Criticising the Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi over his ‘unacceptable language’ to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien told ANI, “West Bengal Governor used unacceptable language in a telephone call to West Bengal CM. Unfortunate, Raj Bhawan in WB converted into ‘RSS Shaakha’.” Demanding action against the governor, he added, “Article 156 of Constitution states, President can remove Governor, after this incident, worth considering asking Governor to leave.”

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee alleged that Tripathi used harsh language against her while they were talking over phone on the issues of communal violence at Baduria in North 24 Parganas. “He (Governor) threatened me over the phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him that he cannot talk like this,” Banerjee said at a media briefing in the state secretariat.

“He (the governor) is behaving like a block president of BJP. He should understand that he has been nominated to the post…,” she said. “He talked big on law and order. I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving (the chair).”

The communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district on Monday over a controversial Facebook post. After the incident, several shops were torched and houses ransacked in Baduria, Tentulia and Golabari. On Monday night, Baduria police station was attacked and set ablaze several police vehicles were set ablaze. According to PTI sources, 300 paramilitary personnel has rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.

WB Guv used unacceptable language in telephone call to WB CM. Unfortunate, Raj Bhawan in WB converted into ‘RSS Shaakha’: Derek O Brien, TMC pic.twitter.com/AFeAXgEMCR — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

Article 156 of Constitution states,President can remove Guv, after this incident,worth considering asking Guv to leave: Derek O Brien,TMC pic.twitter.com/PM1Ou9OYfd — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

Blaming the state police of failing to control the situation, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh for his intervention and alleged Muslims for the violence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd