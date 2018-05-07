Bengal poll panel chief getting threats, says BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Partha Chatterjee rubbished Sinha’s claims Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Partha Chatterjee rubbished Sinha’s claims

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha Sunday claimed that state election commissioner A K Singh has received life threats ahead of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. “He (Singh ) has told me his phones — both the landlines and mobile phone — were being tapped. It is the failure of the State Election Commission (SEC) that we should focus on,’’ said Sinha. He claimed “unwanted people overhear conversations” whenever someone goes to meet Singh.

Singh could not be reached despite repeated calls while ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Partha Chatterjee rubbished Sinha’s claims. “Through all such statements and falsehood, the BJP is trying to create pressure on the SEC.”

According to a PTI report, State Election Commission Additional Secretary Shantanu Mukherjee, said the panel has no knowledge of the alleged tapping of mobile phones and recording of landline calls, and it is not acting under any threat.

Sinha separately insisted his party has no problem with the single-phase panchayat polls, saying it would prevent ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) from “mobilising its musclemen”. “The TMC, which plans to rig polls and loot booths, would have problems in mobilising its musclemen from one place to another (because of the single-phase elections),” Sinha said. He called suggestions to deploy central forces for the polls as fruitless if they are not deployed properly. — with PTI inputs

