Bengal panchayat polls next year: BJP to hold conference on January 11 to reach out to Muslims

BJP leader Mukul Roy with BJP State President Dilip Ghosh (Express Photo by Partha Paul) BJP leader Mukul Roy with BJP State President Dilip Ghosh (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

THE STATE BJP will organise a “minority conference” in Kolkata on January 11 to reach out to the minority communities ahead of the panchayat polls scheduled next year. The conference, to be attended by state BJP’s minority members and supporters, will be addressed by the party’s central minority cell president Abdul Rasheed Ansari as well as state president Dilip Ghosh and party leader Mukul Roy.

BJP state minority cell president Ali Hossain said the party plans to field a large number of Muslim candidates in the panchayat polls. “There is a wrong perception about the BJP among minorities, thanks to the smear campaign of Opposition parties. We will try to clear their misconception about our party. A large number of Muslims is joining our party across the country. West Bengal is no exception. Here, too, we are receiving huge support from Muslims,” Hossain said.

“In next year’s panchayat polls, we will field a large number of Muslim candidates. In the January 11 conference, we will send this message to them,” he added. The party is likely to specially focus on districts like Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpore, which have a large Muslim population.

“The central government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has taken a lot of initiatives for the welfare of minorities. Through this conference, we will highlight those initiatives and educate the minorities about its benefits. Their condition in West Bengal has not improved under the current state government and they have grievances against it. It is time that they fight for their rights and BJP will be there to help them,” Hossain said.

A senior party leader said BJP will require the support of the 27 per cent Muslim population in Bengal to succeed in elections. “The party has already fixed a target of winning 20 to 22 seats in the next Lok Sabha polls. Our preparations will begin from the rural polls,” the leader said. The party, at present, has two Lok Sabha MPs from Bengal.

Following its recent electoral success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its organisational activities in states where polls will be held next year.

