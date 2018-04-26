West Bengal Panchayat polls manifesto: BJP uses Bangladesh images to show ‘lawlessness’

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Files) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Files)

BJP has courted controversy after publishing in its election manifesto images of violence which took place in Bangladesh, in an attempt to show the “lawlessness” in West Bengal.

In the manifesto, which state BJP president Dilip Ghosh released on Tuesday, there were images depicting the alleged persecution of Hindus in the state.

However, it was later found that some of the images were of incidents which had occurred in Bangladesh. One, which showed two youths standing besides a burning vehicle, was taken by news agency AFP in Bangladesh in 2013. The picture was taken during violence over war-crime trials in the neighbouring country. Another image depicting desecrated Hindu idols was taken from an incident at Nasirnagar in Bangladesh, which had taken place in 2016.

The state BJP chief Wednesday told The Indian Express that the images were meant to be “symbolic” and that the person in charge may have “downloaded the wrong pictures”.

“We did not specify from where the pictures were taken. There are several pictures in our manifesto through which we have tried to speak on some issues. All these pictures are symbolic. It is a possibility that those who were given the task to compile such pictures had no idea from where such pictures were taken. Maybe that person downloaded wrong pictures,” he said.

When asked to comment whether such images will be removed from its manifesto, Ghosh further said, “A controversy has been created. We have not taken a decision in this regard. We are looking into the matter.”

Police sources said a case has been registered against Ghosh and others at Netaji Nagar police station, base on a complaint filed by a TMC worker. However, police are yet to reveal the name of the complainant. State minister Arup Roy said the BJP was trying to incite communal tension.

