Bengal Municipal Elections: TMC sweeps plains, dents GJM in Mirik

THE TRINAMOOL Congress continued its winning spree in West Bengal, bagging four of seven municipalities that went to the polls on Sunday. For the first time, the party also forayed into the Darjeeling hills, scoring over the regional powerhouse Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in Mirik municipality, where a mainstream party made a mark after three decades.

While the Left Front-Congress alliance got virtually washed out in all seven municipalities, the BJP won three wards — signalling its potentials to emerge as the principal opposition force in the state.

Besides Mirik, TMC won the civic bodies of Pujali, Domkol and Raigunj, wresting the latter from the Congress. Polling in the plains was marred by violence, forcing the Congress and BJP to withdraw their agents and candidates in some areas.

In Pujali municipality in South 24 Parganas district, the Trinamool bagged 12 of 15 wards, and the BJP won two. The alliance won one ward. Trinamool’s significant victory was in Mirik municipality in Darjeeling hills, where it bagged six of nine wards, pushing back GJM to the second position with three wards. The GJM, an alliance partner of BJP, maintained its supremacy in the three other municipalities in the hills, however. It won 31 of 32 wards in Darjeeling municipality, 18 of 23 in Kalimpong, and 17 of 20 in Kurseong.

In a series of tweets after Wednesday’s results, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Congratulations to Maa Mati Manush for again and again putting their trust in us. We are honoured, privileged and humbled. Congratulations to my brothers/sisters in the hill areas of Darjeeling Kurseong Kalimpong Mirik for participating in the democratic process. Special thanks to Mirik for reposing faith in us. After so many decades we will begin a new era in the Hills. The hills.”

Opposition parties, however, said the results are not a reflection of the people’s mandate and asked for the poll process in the three civic bodies in the plains to be scrapped. Former BJP state president Rahul Sinha said victory for his party was “certain” in Pujali, but for the violence allegedly unleashed by the ruling party’s workers. “Even in Raigunj and Domkol, BJP’s results would have better. It is not Trinamool’s win; rather, it is the victory of hooliganism,” he said.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The results are not a reflections of genuine voters’ mandate. It is the reflection of blatant vote looting through intimidation of voters at gunpoint.”

Similarly, CPM legislator and leader of Left front in Assembly Sujan Chakrabarty alleged, “It has been proved again that free and fair polls under this government will never be possible in West Bengal.” Another significant victory for the TMC was in Raigunj in North Dinajpur district. The municipality was under the Congress’s control for the last 15 years, but Trinamool bagged 24 of 27 wards. The Congress-Left alliance won two and BJP one seat.

In Domkol, Murshidabad, the TMC won 20 of 21 seats. Although the alliance won three wards after the counting, two winning candidates — Ashadul Islam and Rafiqul Islam — joined Trinamool immediately after they were declared winners. Dismissing the opposition parties’ allegations as a “reflection of political frustrations”, state Education Minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chaterjee said, “Our victory in Mirik also proves that besides the plains, people of the hills have also started adoring Trinamool just on the development issue.”

