Bengal man says arrest over FB post reminds him of British era

A DAY after he was released on bail, following his arrest for allegedly criticising the police and battery-operated rickshaw drivers (locally called “totos”), a West Bengal trader on Monday said that “treating disapproval or criticism in such a way” reminds him of the time the British ruled the country.

On September 27, when Debajit Roy was returning home after visiting several Durga Puja pandals in Balurghat, in South Dinajpore district, no toto or cycle rickshaw was available. Accompanied by his pregnant wife and a 18-month-old child, he had to walk 5 km, he wrote on Facebook while indirectly criticising the police. On October 19, he was arrested with Anupam Tarafdar, a bank employee who had shared his posts. This was after two cases were lodged against them — by the battery-operated rickshaw drivers’ association and the police — at Balurghat police station. The offences carry jail terms ranging from three months to 10 years.

They were booked under IPC Sections 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 109 (abetment of any offence) and the IT Act.

On Sunday, a special court granted them bail against a personal bond of Rs 2,000 each.

The movement of vehicles, except battery-operated and cycle rickshaws, was restricted between 4 pm and 4 am during the festive season in the area. In a Bengali post written in English script, Roy had stated: “Bikers…whatever you do, please ensure that you park your bikes in the garage by 4 pm or else you can’t return home. If you are into business… then those who have issued the diktats will arrange your meal..)”

On Monday, Roy told the The Indian Express, “Such things become viral when people relate to it. My post was liked by so many people — they probably went through the same ordeal. Being arrested for criticising a system has come as a shock to me. However, I am stronger now and will continue to write what I feel… What is the use of social media if we can’t give feedback or share our experiences… is it only for show-off? Treating disapproval or criticism in this way reminds me of the British era.”

Roy said notices were sent to the 15-odd people who shared his post. “Some went to the police station and pleaded before the officers…some managed anticipatory bails,” he said. Only he and Tarafdar were arrested, he added.

Roy moved the Calcutta HC on October 10, seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

A senior police officer said: “The matter is sub judice and a writ petition has been filed in High Court. The matter is sensitive…. I will not like to comment.”

Another officer said, “Everything was done by the book. They were arrested under IPC and the IT Act. It was an obscene post, where abusive words were used for a section of the people… it had triggered a massive protest, creating law and order problems.”

Ambikesh Mahapatra, the Jadavpur University professor who was arrested in 2012 for circulating emails mocking CM Mamata Banerjee, has written to the National Human Rights Commission on the episode. Under the banner of Aakranto Aamraa — a platform for alleged victims of state atrocities — he has urged the NHRC to intervene, as Roy and Tarafdar “were arrested for very innocent and non-derogatory Facebook posts”.

