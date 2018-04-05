Bengal: Man killed outside BDO office, BJP blames TMC

SP (Bankura) Sukhendu Hira told The Indian Express, “A person named Ajit Murmu has died today. He left his house around 10 am and was injured in violence near the BDO office. He was taken to Bankura Medical College and Hospital, where he died.”(Representational) SP (Bankura) Sukhendu Hira told The Indian Express, “A person named Ajit Murmu has died today. He left his house around 10 am and was injured in violence near the BDO office. He was taken to Bankura Medical College and Hospital, where he died.”(Representational)

A man was killed outside the office of the block development officer in Ranibandh area of Bankura on Wednesday.

The BJP has claimed he was their nominee for panchayat polls from the area and blamed Trinamool Congress for the attack. Police are yet to confirm the victim’s party affiliation and the identity of the attackers.

Local BJP leader Abhijit Mondal claimed Ajit Murmu (35) had gone to the BDO office in Ranibandh to file his nomination papers. He alleged that TMC workers attacked Murmu with a sharp weapon and hurled a bomb at him.

“He was coming out of the BDO office when TMC workers attacked him with a sharp weapon. Later they also hurled a bomb,” said Mondal.

SP (Bankura) Sukhendu Hira told The Indian Express, “A person named Ajit Murmu has died today. He left his house around 10 am and was injured in violence near the BDO office. He was taken to Bankura Medical College and Hospital, where he died.”

Police sources said family members have lodged a complaint with Ranibandh police station. A case is yet to be registered.A state BJP delegation, led by state party general secretaries Raju Banerjee and Sanjay Singh, will visit Murmu’s house on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the BJP, CPM and Congress alleged that the TMC was attacking their candidates across the state. In one such incident, BJP workers alleged that TMC-backed goons had fired guns and hurled bombs in North Dinajpur. Local BJP leader Biswajit Lahiri said, “They fired shots in broad daylight… It was barely 100 metres from the BDO office, yet no policemen were seen.” Three people have been held in the matter.

