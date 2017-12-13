Bengal man killed in Rajasthan: Financial aid for migrants who want to return, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee at a state programme in Kotshila area of Purulia on Tuesday. Source: CM’s Twitter account Mamata Banerjee at a state programme in Kotshila area of Purulia on Tuesday. Source: CM’s Twitter account

Asserting that she will not tolerate attacks on West Bengal migrant workers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government will provide financial assistance to anyone wishing to come back to the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Kotshila in Purulia, the chief minister said, “People from other states who live in Bengal consider this place as their home. Then why are people from West Bengal who live in other states getting killed? Why are they being subjected to violence? We will not tolerate such violence on our people living in other states. If you feel that you cannot live in other states anymore, then come back to Bengal. If anyone wishes to come back, I will ask them to register their name with the district magistrate concerned. We will help them with Rs 50,000… We do not want people from to migrate to other states and land up in dangerous situations.”

Condemning the killing of West Bengal migrant labourer Mohammad Afrazul in Rajasthan on December 6, Mamata said, “We will give them 100 days’ work. If necessary, we will give them work for 200 days (a year). I have instructed all our district magistrates to guarantee a minimum of 100 days of work to migrant workers who come back.”

The CM also said minority communities such as Muslims, Christians and Dalits are not safe in BJP-ruled states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat.

“In those states, not only Muslims are attacked. Christians, Dalits and tribal people also come under attack. However, such incidents do not take place in West Bengal. Here everyone is safe and their lives are secure,” she said.

Mamata also slammed the BJP government in Jharkhand for “taking away tribal lands”.

“In Jharkhand, tribal lands are being taken away by the government. Here, we do not take away tribal lands. Here, we fight for their rights and work for their development,” she said.

