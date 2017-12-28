Bengal labourer found dead in Gujarat: Family claims murder, police register accidental death case

A protest in Kolkata against the death of a labourer in Gujarat, on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul) A protest in Kolkata against the death of a labourer in Gujarat, on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Days after a 22-year-old labourer from West Bengal was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the morning of December 25 at a village in Ankleshwar, police on Wednesday said that injury marks on his back were not related to his death.

Madhu Bhagla Sarkar, a resident of Alipurduar district, was found dead outside the quarters on the ground floor for labourers working at Ashapura Saw Mill in Sarangpur village.

Police did not specify reason for the death, but said injury marks on his back were probably because he fell to the ground in an inebriated state. Ankleshwar police station has registered a case of “accidental death”.

However, the family of the labourer alleged that he was beaten to death. Sarkar’s sister Susmita, said: “He was beaten with bamboo sticks… We want strict punishment for those who killed him.”

Ankleshwar police Inspector J G Amin said, “On Sunday night, Sarkar (who had joined the saw mill earlier this month) and four of his roommates went out and consumed liquor. They returned late in the night and slept.”

One of Sarkar’s roommates told the police that he saw him get up at night and walk out of the room, probably to relieve himself. “While coming back to the room, he probably fell and injured his back,” said Ankleshwar police. —With ENS, Kolkata

