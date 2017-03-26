Bengal hasn’t utilised central funds for health, says BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File Photo) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File Photo)

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government accusing them of not properly utilising Central funds for health schemes in the state. He dubbed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as “Narada didi” for her stand regarding the Narada tapes case.

“The Centre is providing sufficient health fund to West Bengal but it is not being properly utilised,” Patra said on the sidelines of a medical conference organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS’ students wing. The claim runs counter to Mamata’s own claims that the Centre was withdrawing funding for vital schemes.

“The National Health Mission provided a fund of Rs 150 crore to the state for super-specialty hospital upgrade. Where is the proper utilisation of that money?” he asked. Criticising Mamata for her stand on the Narada tapes case, he said, “Mamata is only busy doing politics rather than focusing on development. She should be referred to as ‘Narada didi’ for her stand in the ongoing case.”

In 2016, Mamata, in a letter to Modi, had claimed “sharp changes in the pattern of funding” and “withdrawal of central funding” disabled Bengal from “implementing people friendly project(s)”. This, she wrote, went against the very spirit of “cooperative federalism.”

