Bengal govt persecuting me: Bimal Gurung

OUSTED GORKHA Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung on Friday accused the state government of political persecution, and sought a CBI probe into the killings of Gorkhaland activists during the recent agitation for statehood. Senior Counsel P S Patwalia, who appeared for Gurung, told Supreme Court bench of Justice A K Sikri and Justices Ashok Bhushan that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was opposed to the GJM leader “tooth and nail”. He was responding to the Bengal Police’s plea to vacate the apex court’s November 20 order, restraining police from taking coercive steps against Gurung.

Senior lawyer A M Singhvi, appearing for Bengal Police, said there were several cases, including that of murder and rioting, against Gurung and a 26-year-old police officer was also killed during Gorkhaland agitation. He argued details of the cases were not given to the court when the November 20 order was passed. “Look at what the state will feel. The state will feel that it is impotent as far as this person is concerned,” he told the court.

While providing a list of 53 FIRs lodged against Gurung, Singhvi said he faced trial in 24 more cases. He alleged that incriminating material like an AK-47 rifle, live ammunition and bombs were found by the police from Gorkhaland activists during the protests. Singhvi, while referring to the cases lodged against Gurung, said: “We want reversal of the order.”

To this, the bench replied: “We were not aware of all these cases.” But Patwalia said the FIRs were politically motivated. “It is rather my case that these FIRs are part of political persecution by West Bengal government against me (Gurung). I am the president of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. The present Chief Minister of West Bengal is tooth and nail opposed to me and a separate Gorkhaland,” he said on behalf of Gurung.

Although Gurung has said in court that he is the GJM chief, his one-time supporter Binay Tamang has suspended him for six months from the party. His counsel also said 21 activists were killed during the Gorkhaland protest, and there should be a CBI probe into the matter. The bench will hear the case on November 28, before which Gurung has to file a reply to the police’s claims.

