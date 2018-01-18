Bengal global business summit wrap: Over Rs 2.19 lakh cr investments

Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra and Pranav Adani at the summit on Wednesday. Partha Paul Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra and Pranav Adani at the summit on Wednesday. Partha Paul

Maintaining that West Bengal is turning into ‘Best Bengal’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the state has received new investment proposals worth more than Rs 2.19 lakh crore in the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), and that these will create more than 20 lakh jobs in the state.

Speaking at the concluding session of the summit on Wednesday, she announced that nearly 110 MoUs were signed over Tuesday and Wednesday. She also claimed that Bengal has turned into an “environment-friendly and political stability-friendly” state. “So far, we have received new investment proposals worth Rs 2,19,925 crore. This figure might go up after investment proposals announced by the Adani Group in Bengal Wednesday. Over 20 lakh jobs will be generated from these,” she said.

“Mukesh Ambani had yesterday announced investment proposals. Because of Reliance’s investment, more than 1 lakh jobs will be created in the telecom sector,” she said.

She said that 1,042 B2B (business-to-business) meetings and 40 B2G (business-to-government) meetings were held during the summit. “Today various entities of the state will sign around 110 MoUs with their counterparts across the world,” she said.

Stating that her government believes in performing rather than making big statements, Banerjee said, “Bengal is an environment-friendly, economy-friendly and political stability-friendly state. We talk less and work more, and Bengal is turning into ‘Best Bengal’. Many countries have shown their interest to invest in Bengal. We will extend our full cooperation to industrialists.”

She also announced that her government will provide 5 acres of land each in Rajarhat to Jadavpur University and Calcutta University to set up their centre of excellence. The fifth edition of BGBS will be held on February 7-8, 2019, it was announced.

