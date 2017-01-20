West Bengal: Pranab Mukherjee bats for Mamata Banerjee

President Pranab Mukherjee with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the Bengal Global Business Summit-2017 at Milan Mela Complex in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the Bengal Global Business Summit-2017 at Milan Mela Complex in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Inaugurating the two day Bengal Global Business Summit at the Milan Mela ground in Kolkata, President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday batted for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Touching upon the issue of the Federal structure of India, President Mukherjee said that it is in the interest of the country that each of its state perform well economically, and that a state’s development will lend itself to the development of the country as a whole.

“When I was invited for the Business Summit, I first gave it a good thought – as the President of the Republic should I participate in such a function especially one which is oriented specifically toward one state. But then I reasoned that India is a conglomeration of states. The strength of India lies in its Federalism. Even in the process of development, it isn’t just the country as a whole which develops but each state and there is no contradiction in the development of a unit with the development of the Nation as a whole,’’said the President in his opening remarks on Friday.

Interestingly, the issue of India’s “federal structure’’ is something that the West Bengal Chief Minister has been raising repeatedly with the Centre, aggressively so for the past year. She has written several letters to the PMO talking of the need to re-establish a firm federal structure. In later months, after her victory in the 2016 Assembly elections, Banerjee has raised the pitch of her objections to what she called the “flouting of the federal structure.’’ She accused the Centre of repeated interference in the state matters and also alleged that the Centre had been withholding funds that rightfully belonged to West Bengal.

“The State of Bengal was once upon a time one of the leading states in the country. Unfortunately, because of circumstances, over which no one had any control, this is no longer the case. Including the partition of Bengal, the price that the people of Bengal had to pay in exchange for freedom, and the people had to bear the brunt of it,’’ said President Mukherjee adding that the state had to face the retardation of economic growth since.

Praising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the President said that it is since the Trinamool government has come to power that Bengal, under her leadership, is in the process of reversing this economic retardation. “I am happy to see, that for the past 6-7 years, since 2011, the Chief Minister with her initiatives and a competent team, has created conditions for industry and investment in the state once more. She has already held two global business summits before this,’’ he said.

“It isn’t just inviting the investors that is important, but the creation of infrastructure that supports these investments and creation of an atmosphere that provides impetus to it. And West Bengal has done that now. The state GDP has improved substantially. I have been looking at the central figures on the state before I came, and the revenue buoyancy of the state (West Bengal) has been remarkable. Congratulations to the Chief Minister and her colleagues for achieving this. The state was debt ridden. But this government has managed to keep aside the baggage and burden of debt and moved ahead,’’said the President adding that the TMC government has been able to create an “appropriate investment environment’’.

“Schemes such as Sabuj Saathi, in which school students are given bicycles, have achieved the social goal of helping these children while at the same time boosted the cycle industry. There was a time when Bengal used to lead in bicycle manufacturing. Hopefully that Golden time will be brought back and the state can once more become an investment hub,’’ he said.

“There was a time when investors needed to look at policy makers first. Most of the economy was state controlled. But since liberalization and the collapse of controlled economy and the acknowledgment of market forces within frameworks created by organisations such as the Worlsd Trade Organisation, which really provided opportunities to the investors and to economic growth. With the entry of the internet and mobile phones, there has been a sea change. The investors here will realize that the ground is fertile and prosperous enough for their investments. Over the past ten years, the country has been growing at 7.6 per cent growth rate. Despite events like the 2008 downturn, we have managed to keep the growth rate at the same level. In 2008, the growth rate had touched 9 per cent. The macro-parameters are strong. Prudent fiscal management, investment friendly policies and infrastructure development. Traditional export markets such as Europe and North America and Japan shrunk. So we looked toward South East Asia and the other Asian Tigers. And we have managed comfortably in our export sector,’’he said today.

The President said that India has been able to reduce fiscal deficit and improve its current account balance substantially and bring inflation under control. “There should be lower acceptable rates of interest which can encourage investments,’’ he said.

