Bengal Global Business Summit: Jaitley may give event a miss this time

Finance Minister Arun Jailtey. (File Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jailtey. (File Photo)

THE THIRD edition of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit, which is set to begin on January 20, will see around 3,000 delegates from different countries attending. But this many not include Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who had participated in the last two summits.

Watch what else is making news:

Like every other year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had shot off an invite to Jaitley for the event, to be inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee. But with Mamata locking horns with the Centre over the demonetisation issue, neither the Union minister nor the chief minister seems to be keen on following up the invite.

Sources said Mamata had invited Jaitley months before demonetisation was announced. But since then, there has been no communication regarding the same. “This was in spite of the CM wishing Arun Jaitley on his birthday last week,” said a source.

During the 2016 summit, which had taken place in the middle of campaign ahead of state elections, a number of BJP leaders had criticised Jaitley for sharing stage with Mamata. “As things stand right now, neither Mamata nor Jaitley have showed any interest. It doesn’t seem like there will be a Union leader in the summit next year,” said a senior official. Meanwhile, the state government is convinced that the summit, which is the Bengal government’s premiere showcase of investment opportunities in the state, will be a success.

“The two-day summit will have inaugural plenary and seminars on the opening day. Parallel sectoral sessions on maritime, inland waterways, transport and civil aviation, auto and auto ancillary, manufacturing in defence besides, sports goods manufacturing and SME vendor development will be held on the second day of the summit,” state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said on Saturday.

An official added, “There will also be sectoral sessions on mining, energy, manufacturing of energy equipment, chemicals and fertilisers, food processing, horticulture, fisheries, agriculture and allied industries, health, education, skill development, IT and ITeS.” Sessions will further be held on urban development and infrastructure, sports infrastructure, financial services and legal services, hospitality, tourism and business of entertainment, officials said.