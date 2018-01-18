Bengal Global Business Summit: Adani Group pledges Rs 750 crore

Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra and Pranav Adani at the summit on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra and Pranav Adani at the summit on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

On the concluding day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the Adani Group on Wednesday said it would invest Rs 750 crore in various sectors and that it could “revolutionise” the state’s port sector.

Speaking at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town, Pranav Adani, MD, Adani Wilmar, said, “We at Adani Group run the largest network of ports in the nation. Given Bengal’s position as the gateway connecting South East Asia and North East India, we look forward to bringing our expertise to the state. We believe we can revolutionise the entire port scenario and make it a massive driver for economic growth.”

“The Adani Group runs the largest private network of power plants and transmission circuits in the country… Given an opportunity, we can further enable the energy scenario in the state by bringing to the forefront our renewable power and transmission expertise in addition to our thermal power generation capabilities. We also run the largest agriculture business in the country. West Bengal is already a critical part of this success. We have already created over 4,500 direct and indirect jobs in the state. This is an increase of over 50 per cent over the last five years,” he said.

Adani further said, “Currently, our investments in West Bengal come to Rs 750 crore and we expect to double this in the next five years. We have also doubled the capacity of our edible oil refinery in Haldia from 800 metric tonnes to 1600 metric tonnes per day, making it one of the largest in the country…”

